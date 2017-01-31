San Bernardino Deputy Caught On Video Threatening To Create Charges

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) — Duncan Hicks was inside the Victorville Sheriff’s Station this month to file a report.

Unsatisfied with how the receptionist and deputy were handling it, Hick’s recorded part of the incident.

“He was very disrespectful, very rude to me,” Hicks said.

Hicks says this was his third time there and he also called once to file a few custody disputes with his child’s mother and says this time the deputy refused to write his report down and then took it a step further. Then a bizarre exchange played out.

Hicks: This is not explaining the incident sir.”

Deputy: “K, Duncan. You know what man? I’m about getting tired of you and you’re about to go to jail just so you know.”

Hicks: “What am I going to jail for?”

Deputy: “I’ll create something you understand? You’ll go to jail. You understand that?”

Hicks: “You can’t say that. How you gonna create something? That’s against the law,” Hicks said.

Deputy: “Recording me like that. That’s illegal without my knowledge. You want to go to jail for that too?

Hicks: “You have a gun on your hip. I’m doing this for my protection.

Deputy: “Uh, uh, you’re not starting that in my lobby.”

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department recording in the station is allowed.

Sheriff John McMahon, released a statement that reads in part …

“Since viewing the video, our employees’ response to the citizen is not consistent with my expectation of customer service. Additionally, the deputy’s responses are not consistent with the interpretation of the law…”

Hicks says he is a law abiding citizen, doesn’t have a criminal record and just came in for a simple incident report.

“If that’s his way of protecting and doing his job I would like him to be fired,” Hicks said.

The department is investigating and when they’re done, appropriate action will be taken. The deputy in the video remains on the job.