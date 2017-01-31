Police Seeking Driver They Say Dragged Cyclist During Hit-And-Run

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — Family and friends remember 46-year-old Agustin Rodriguez as a man of God who worked hard at a packaging warehouse to support his three children. Tuesday night, loved ones gathered at the spot where Rodriguez was hit and killed on his bike around 7:30 Monday morning.
“He was definitely a family man, he was a gentle, kind person, there isn’t a person who could say a bad thing about him,” the victim’s niece Angelica Miller said. “He was murdered and someone is hiding it.”
Whittier Police say Rodriguez was struck while he was riding along Calmada Avenue trying to cross the street. The driver hit him head-on near Ditmar Drive. Witnesses say a car in front the driver had stopped to allow Rodriguez to pass, but the driver went around that car and hit the father of three.
“The police confirmed she dragged him. She’s a monster. I think if she would’ve stopped, my uncle might still be here,” Miller said.
Witnesses told police the driver is a woman who was in a newer model white Lexus 250 or ES 350. It has tinted windows and should have front end damage. Investigators and the family are asking people with information to come forward.
“You can’t just get away in broad daylight at 7:30 in the morning and not be seen,” the victim’s other niece Monique Limon said. “It wasn’t a little crime, she dragged a person two-and-a half blocks. Have a heart, please come forward because my family is hurting.”