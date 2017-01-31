Long Beach Jewish Center Evacuated In Wave Of Threats Nationwide

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A bomb threat at a Jewish community center in Long Beach that prompted a temporary evacuation was among several reported threats across the nation Tuesday.
The Alpert Jewish Community Center at 3801 East Willow Street was evacuated as police searched the building, according
the Long Beach Police Department.
Evacuation orders were canceled after a search revealed no detected threats, police said.
There were a spate of bomb threats reported at Jewish centers nationwide, including in San Diego.
The reported threats come in the wake of similar threats reported across the U.S. earlier this month.
