NBA Title Rings Stolen From Derek Fisher’s Tarzana Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher had $300,000 worth of jewelry stolen – including his NBA championship rings – from his home in Tarzana, police said Tuesday.

The robbery took place Monday morning when at least one suspect was able to get into Fisher’s home along the 5800 block of Shirley Avenue by using a side door, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

The stolen jewelry included Fisher’s five NBA championship rings.

The former Laker great and now team studio analyst won titles in LA in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2010.

Fisher played 18 NBA seasons with the Lakers, Warriors, Jazz, Thunder, and Mavericks.

No arrests have been made yet.