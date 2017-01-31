1 Dead, 3 Injured In Hollywood Stabbing, Officer-Involved Shooting

January 31, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Hollywood, Shooting, Stabbing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — One person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday in Hollywood in a stabbing and an officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to the corner of Cahuenga Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard at around 2 p.m. on a call of a stabbing.

An officer-involved shooting occurred at the scene, according to the LAPD.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear which of the victims suffered gunshot wounds and which victims suffered stab wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

