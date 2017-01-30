Bicyclist Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Vehicle In Whittier

January 30, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Bicyclist Killed, Deadly Crash, Hit-And-Run Crash

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — An adult man was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday while riding his bicycle in Whittier.

The deadly crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of Calmada Avenue, according to police.

Upon their arrival, authorities pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Detectives described the hit-and-run vehicle as a newer model “pearl” colored 4-foor Lexus that has tinted windows and paper plates.

The vehicle, which was driven by a woman, should have front end damage, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Whittier Police Department at (562) 567-9261.

