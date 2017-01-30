Trump Travel Ban Doesn’t Bring Comfort To San Bernardino Terror Survivor

January 30, 2017 11:20 PM

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — Julie Paez is a San Bernardino massacre survivor. She was shot twice, but somehow made it out alive. Paez and her coworkers are back in the spotlight after Trump administration officials used the shooting as an example to help justify the travel ban.

“What do we say to the family who loses somebody to terrorism,”  – to whether it’s Atlanta or San Bernardino or the Boston bomber,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on ABC’s This Week.

Neither shooter in the San Bernardino attack was from or had ties to any of the countries named in the travel ban.

“I think they’re using us to further something that I don’t feel really reflects what was the truth in the attack here,” Paez said.

Paez fears the law will unleash harsh treatment on Muslims.

Julie Paez

Julie Paez San Bernardino massacre survivor

“The downside is that people begin believing that all Muslims hate Americans and I think that’s a really scary thought to put out there,” she said.

President Trump’s Chief of Staff defended the ban on CBS’s Face The Nation.

“This is not a Muslim ban. The reason we chose those 7 countries is that they are the ones that both the congress and the Obama administration both identify as being the 7 countries that were most identifiable with dangerous terrorism taking place in their countries. Now you can point to other countries like Pakistan – perhaps we need to take it further,” Reince Preibus said.

“I wish if we were being used to further anything it would be the cause of workers comp, honestly,” Paez said.

