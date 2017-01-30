Tenants At Riverside Apartment Complex Take Down Suspected Serial Car Burglar

January 30, 2017 11:37 PM
Filed Under: Alejandro Rodriguez, Burglar Takedown, Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A suspected serial car burglar was arrested after being caught in the act by two tenants at a Riverside apartment complex.

Tim Nolan’s truck was among 16 vehicles that were burglarized in the last two weeks at Peppertree Place Apartments.

“Just story after story after story of all these neighbors that I ran into saying: ‘yeah we’ve had our car broken into,” he said.

On Saturday, when Nolan and his buddy, Alex Suarez, spotted someone taking things from a garage in the complex, they took action.

“As he ducks into the carport, Tim comes around the corner. Tim sees him, squares up with him, double legs him, takes him down. I jump on top. We held him down until PD gets here,” Suarez recalled.

Nolan said he used the wrestling moves he learned in high school to nab Alejandro Rodriguez, 24, who is parolee.

“I told him I’m going get you. And as soon as he came at me and threw a couple blows, I threw a couple back at him. I picked him up and slammed him to the ground as hard as I could,” Nolan explained.

Neighbor Sonia Gurolla thanked Nolan for not letting Rodriguez get away with her stuff. “Not heartbreaking or sad. Just makes you angry. Glad he got caught,” Gurolla said.

Nolan’s girlfriend, Rachel Nemeth, and the security guard were also there during the takedown.

She was impressed by her boyfriend and Suarez’s good work. “The opportunity presented itself. It was like we’ve got to do it. We’ve got to catch this guy. It was perfect timing,” Nemeth said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia