Mother Of 10 Has A Good Thing Going With Henry Mayo Hospital

VALENCIA (CBSLA.com) — Late Sunday night, 41-year-old Brandi Connell and her 54-year-old husband Scott welcomed their son, Nathan, into the world.

“A gift, a miracle, a blessing,” Brandi said. “He’s healthy, and I can’t wait to see who he becomes.”

Brandi gave birth to Nathan at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia. She’s pretty well-known there since she has nine other children she delivered there.

Although the Connells are originally from Santa Clarita and Scott still works there, they moved to Bakersfield a few years ago because they could afford a bigger house there. But each time it was time to have a baby, Brandi always came back to Henry Mayo.

“The doctors have been wonderful; it’s just been amazing,” she said. “Nurses that have taken care of me in the past came to cheer me on.”

“We’re happy she trusts us so much, and we’re happy she has a bond with all the nurses,” Lisa Lavizani said.

While dad Scott works for the county, mom Brandi stays at home and home-schools the children. They say they rely on their faith and are thankful for what they have.

“We see and hear, read about how many families who can’t even have children, and we have 10, that just makes it more special,” Scott said.

“To know that you can carry a child at my age and after having so many kids, I’m just blessed to be a mom,” Brandi said.

And in case you’re wondering.

“It’s bittersweet, it’s our 10th child, but it’s our last,” Scott said.