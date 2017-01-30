More Than Half Of Voters Back Temporary Ban On Refugees

January 30, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Refugees

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A majority of U.S. voters approve of President Trump’s move to temporarily halt refugees and visitors from several Middle Eastern and African countries until federal officials formulate a plan to keep out people who may pose a terrorist threat, according to a new poll.

Roughly 57 percent of likely voters support the temporary ban on refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, while 33 percent are opposed and 10 percent undecided, according to a Rasmussen Reports national survey.

A temporary block on visas prohibiting residents of those countries from entering the U.S. also received 56 percent approval, compared with 32 percent opposed. Eleven percent said they were undecided.

The refugee ban is supported by the vast majority of Republicans – 82 percent – and nearly 60 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party. Democrats, meanwhile, were opposed by a 53 percent to 34 percent margin. The numbers are nearly identical for the temporary ban on visas from these seven terrorist-plagued nations, according to pollsters.

The survey was conducted before several protests erupted at LAX and airports nationwide this weekend against Trump’s executive order Friday to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

LAX spokeswoman Nancy Castles said early Monday that airlines report scattered delays but no cancellations. Demonstrators dispersed late Sunday after filling the lobby of the Tom Bradley International Terminal and the sidewalk outside. Airport police arrested two people for blocking a roadway.

