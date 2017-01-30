Local Interfaith Groups Blast Trump’s Travel Ban From 7 Muslim-Majority Nations

January 30, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: CAIR, Council On American Islamic Relations, Muslim Travel Ban

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — Interfaith groups and civil rights activists from across Southern California joined the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Monday to denounce President Trump’s executive order on immigrants and refugees.

Banded together behind the podium at a news conference in Anaheim, they chanted: “No hate. No Fear. Muslims are welcome here.”

“It’s not acceptable. It’s unconstitutional. It’s immoral,” said Hussam Ayloush, executive director of CAIR.

They said even though the travel ban only affects people from certain Muslim-majority countries, it goes against the founding principles of America.

“Many of us are here today because our parents, our grandparents, our ancestors came here as immigrants or refugees,” Estee Chandler, founder of Jewish Voice for Peace.

Mirvette Judeh, vice chair of the Arab American Civic Council, took part in some of the protests at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend. She said she was touched to see so many people standing up for the Muslim community in the United States and abroad.

“To see people be awakened. Donald Trump has awakened the beast. He has awakened America,” Judeh declared.

Trump’s executive order bans travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the United States for 90 days. It also bars refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and Syrian refugees from entering indefinitely.

Supporters said the ban is necessary to keep America safe.

“It isn’t a religious ban. It’s a ban on people that are evil. ISIS is an evil group of individuals who don’t like Americans,” said Raul Rodriguez, Jr., a member of We the People Rising.

Rodriguez said America needs to fully vet anyone who wants to come to the states.

Agnes Gibboney said it’s not too much to ask immigrants to wait a few extra months. “It took my family 13 years to legally come to this country. We followed all the laws and procedures. So if anybody wants to come here legally, follow the law,” she said.

But the ACLU and other groups said they will continue to fight the president’s executive order in courts and in the streets.

“We will not stand to watch American values fall. I won’t stand for it,” Judeh added.

  1. Carlys Krueger says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    How is the temporary ban unconstitutional, when the people it affects are not American??

