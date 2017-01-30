Travel Ban Protesters Leave LAX

January 30, 2017 4:54 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, LAX, Protest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Thousands of demonstrators protesting President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration orders left Los Angeles International Airport Monday morning.

The president defended his ban on Twitter.

The protest began Saturday and carried into Sunday, snarling traffic at the airport.

Two people were arrested for blocking the roadway.

A total of 15 flights were delayed due to flight crews and passengers reaching their terminals, including six international flights and nine domestic flights.

The demonstration came on the heels of Trump’s executive order banning all refugees from Syria entering the U.S. for 120 days.

The order also stopped refugee and non-refugee entries from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Syria for 90 days.

The ban applied to those with passports from more than one country including those not covered also that are, green cards and student visas.

It did not apply to people from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.

At least one federal judge on the East Coast issued a temporary, nationwide order blocking the immigration actions.

Two lawsuits seeking emergency stays were also filed in Los Angeles.

