Off-Duty LAPD Officer Involved In Downey Shooting

January 30, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Downey, LAPD, Officer Involved Shooting

DOWNEY (CBSLA.com) — Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting Monday in Downey involving a Los Angeles Police Department officer.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a home in the 7800 block of Borson Street, according to Downey police officials, who also said the incident did not involve any Downey police personnel.

Two people, described as “suspects,” were taken to a hospital in unknown condition following the shooting. The unnamed officer was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries that were not life-threatening, LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman said, adding that the officer was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

