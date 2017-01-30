Dodgers Trade Right-Hander Carlos Frias To Indians For Cash

January 30, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded away right-handed pitcher Carlos Frias to the Cleveland Indians for cash.

Frias has gone 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 33 games over the past three seasons for the Dodgers, who signed the Dominican Republic native as an amateur free agent in 2007.

The 27-year-old was limited to 47 1/3 innings last season for the Dodgers, Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa after making two trips to the disabled list with an oblique injury. He made just one appearance for the Dodgers in 2016, pitching four shutout innings on July 7 against San Diego.

Frias has a career 3.50 ERA in 18 career relief appearances.

