Dodgers Trade Right-Hander Carlos Frias To Indians For Cash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded away right-handed pitcher Carlos Frias to the Cleveland Indians for cash.
Frias has gone 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 33 games over the past three seasons for the Dodgers, who signed the Dominican Republic native as an amateur free agent in 2007.
The 27-year-old was limited to 47 1/3 innings last season for the Dodgers, Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa after making two trips to the disabled list with an oblique injury. He made just one appearance for the Dodgers in 2016, pitching four shutout innings on July 7 against San Diego.
Frias has a career 3.50 ERA in 18 career relief appearances.
