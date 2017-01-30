20 Best Spa Deals for Valentine’s Day In Los Angeles

Spending a day at the spa filled with rose petals while drinking champagne, and indulging in couple’s massages and pampering will go a long way with your loved one. Relax and enjoy the romance of sharing a special treatment together on Valentine’s Day at these places across Los Angeles.



Burke Williams Day Spa

Multi-ple Locations Throughout Los Angeles

(866) 239-6635

www.BurkeWilliamsSpa.com Multi-ple Locations Throughout Los Angeles(866) 239-6635 Burke Williams is offering three Gift Card Packages to celebrate Valentine’s Day and the ones you love. The three packages are the: “Romance”, which starts at $159, the “True Love”, starting at $279, and the “For Two”, starting at $319. Each include a luxurious selection of services as well, including an H2V Travel Kit filled with products from Burke Williams exclusive H2V skin care line. Guests can enjoy any one of these relaxing Gift Card Packages at any of their Los Angeles locations. For more information, visit their Valentine’s Day Specials.



The Raven Spa

2910 Rowena Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 644-0240

www.theravenspa.com 2910 Rowena Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90039(323) 644-0240 The Raven Spa prides themselves in being that special place for that special evening. So, what better place is there to pamper yourself and your loved one. From February 11 through the Valentine’s Day, at both their Silverlake and Santa Monica locations, couple’s massages are done in private, side by side and include many signature treatments such as their Raven Custom Massage that combines a wide variety of techniques and style to create the perfect treatment. Any massage on their menu of services can be performed as a couple’s massage. To top off the experience, The Raven Spa serves guests champagne, wine, fruit, and chocolates after their treatments.



Larchmont Sanctuary Spa

331 N Larchmont Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(323) 466-1028

www.larchmontsanctuary.com 331 N Larchmont Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90004(323) 466-1028 Nestled in Larchmont, the award-winning boutique Larchmont Sanctuary Spa offers a full range of personalized day spa treatments and wellness services including massage therapy, anti-aging treatments, organic facials, detoxifying body treatments romantic couple’s packages, and their custom copper hydrotherapy tub built for two. Their couple’s packages for Valentine’s Day include: “Be My Valentine”, a 75-minute Head Over Heals couples massage for $380; “Spoil Me Rotten”, a 75-minute Himalayan Salt Stone couples massage and a 60-minute Hugs & Kisses facials for $590; and the “Ultimate Valentine”, a 75-minute aromatherapy couples massage and 75 minute Superfruit Facials for $725. Each package includes a 20-minute oak in their private copper Jacuzzi tub while sipping champagne and enjoying chocolate covered strawberries and gourmet snacks with your Valentine.



Chuan Spa

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

1401 S Oak Knoll Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91106

(626) 585-6414

www.chuanspa.com The Langham Huntington, Pasadena1401 S Oak Knoll Ave.Pasadena, CA 91106(626) 585-6414 Available February 12-14, 2017, Chuan Spa at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, has created a prix-fixe menu of special, signature Valentine’s Day spa treatments. Their Valentine’s Day treatments include couple’s options like their Chuan signature Valentine’s couple’s massage and the Chuan signature Valentine’s couple’s bamboo massage, along with individual treatments like the Chuan signature Valentine’s massage, Chuan signature Valentine’s champagne facial and Chuan signature valentine’s deep-cleansing facial. With each treatment, you get access to their full spa and Valentine’s Lounge featuring chocolate-covered strawberries and sweet treats, champagne, juice, coffee and tea.



Veronica Day Spa

Malibu Beach Inn

22878 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 651-7777

www.malibubeachinn.com Malibu Beach Inn22878 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 651-7777 Pamper your sweetheart at the Veronica Day Spa at the Malibu Beach Inn with the new HydraFacial for $200. Using a vacuum based tip which is loaded with various serums prescribed per your loved ones needs, give your partner the experience of this unique facial along with receiving a free Omnilux LED Light Treatment ($125) and an Aromatherapy Bergamot & Jasmine Candle ($38).



Spa Pechanga

Pechanga Resort & Casino

45000 Pechanga Pkwy

Temecula, CA 92592

(888) 732-4264

www.pechanga.com Pechanga Resort & Casino45000 Pechanga PkwyTemecula, CA 92592(888) 732-4264 If you are looking to get out of L.A., but you don’t feel like traveling too far away for the special day, Spa Pechanga at the Pechanga Resort & Casino is offering its Couples Spa Package starting at $369. Included in the package is one night of luxury accommodations in a luxury Pechanga guest room or suite, a 50- or 80-minute Couple’s Massage in the Spa’s spacious couple’s suite. The suite features a giant rain shower, and you’ll get to top off the evening special occasion with champagne and beautiful, oversized chocolate covered strawberries.



Island Spa Catalina

163 Crescent Ave.

Avalon, CA 90704

(310) 510-7300

www.visitcatalinaisland.com 163 Crescent Ave.Avalon, CA 90704(310) 510-7300 Located inside the historical El Encanto building, the Island Spa Catalina is the first-ever destination resort spa on Catalina Island. The Spa offers seasonal treatments including a Tranquility Pro Sleep Massage, Aromatherapy Massage & Deep Cleansing Facial, Aromatherapy Massage & Deep Cleansing Facial and more that aim to pamper and relax all guests. For Valentine’s Day weekend, couples can plan a romantic escape to Catalina with the island’s “Love is in the Air” package, which includes: transportation, a spa credit, a zip line tour, dining credits and accommodations with packages starting at $416 per couple per night. More information can be found here.



The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Los Angeles

900 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 743-8800

www.ritzcarlton.com 900 W Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 743-8800 The luxurious Ritz-Carlton Spa, Los Angeles is located in the heart of downtown L.A. and offers all the charm and glamour of Old Hollywood. Everything, from the gold and marble cold plunge showers, to the serenity room filled with sparkling chandeliers and spacious white daybeds, offers a shimmering setting to tune off and unwind in a stylish urban oasis of tranquility. This Valentine’s Day, guests can pamper like Hollywood’s hottest star couples by booking the Hollywood Romance package. The 100 minutes of spa treatments is $550 and begins with a synchronized massage for two, performed side by side in a spacious and serene couple’s suite, followed by a fragrant bubbling spa bath with champagne.



Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

9291 Burton Way

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 278-3344

www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com 9291 Burton WayBeverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 278-3344 The luxurious boutique Beverly Hills hotel, Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, is offering guests their “Remembering Romance, a Getaway for Two” package for $599+. Inclusive in the offer is a $100 spa credit for a range of spa treatments, $150 dinner credit at Avec Nous, overnight accommodations in a luxurious suite (two-night minimum stay is required) and complimentary bottle of champagne upon arrival.



SoSPA at Sofitel Los Angeles

8555 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 228-6777

www.sofitel-los-angeles.com 8555 Beverly Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048(310) 228-6777 This Valentine’s Day, indulge in one of SoSPA at Sofitel Los Angeles’ romantic packages for two and escape the daily hustle and grind. Surprise your loved one with the “So Pampered Package” package, which includes a 60-minute facial along with a 60 minute massage, a wash and blowout and a glass of Rosé for $325+. Step it up a notch with their “So in Love” package which includes a 60-minute couples massage followed by champagne and chocolate covered strawberries to be enjoyed in the lounge for $350+. Last but not least, their “So Couple Goals Package” includes a couples 60-minute side-by-side massage in a private VIP room with access to the aromatherapy nirvana for 30 Minutes and complimentary champagne and chocolate covered strawberries for $450+.



CURE Spa

Sunset Tower Hotel

8358 Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 623-9000

www.curemedspa.com Sunset Tower Hotel8358 Sunset Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 623-9000 Founded by Doctor Lisa Benya, CURE has continued to deliver unparalleled treatments for exceptional health for clients in West Hollywood and Malibu. At their West Hollywood location, CURE Spa is offering four packages along with a special of purchasing a $100 gift card and get $25 free. Their “Cupid’s Arrow” package includes a 25-minute Turkish Hammam bath, a 50-minute massage, a 50-minute facial and a glass of champagne for $245. The “Be Mine” package includes a 25-minute Turkish Hammam bath, as well as a 50-minute couples massage and two glasses of champagne for $260, while the “Lover’s Glow” package includes a 25-minute Turkish Hammam, a 50-minute facial, including neck & decollete, and a glass of champagne for $310. Or, go for the “My Bloody Valentine” package which includes a Cure PRP, Microneedling session and topical application for $900.



SPA Sunset Marquis

Sunset Marquis Hotel

1200 Alta Loma Rd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 657-1333

www.sunsetmarquis.com Sunset Marquis Hotel1200 Alta Loma Rd.West Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 657-1333 Available Valentine’s week at SPA Sunset Marquis, enjoy a couples romance ritual adorned with rose petals and candlelight along with a rainfall shower for two at SPA Sunset Marquis, just footsteps from your private villa. Enjoy side by side aromatherapy massages, champagne and chocolate covered strawberries for 50-minute massages ($150/person), a 60-minute massage ($180/person), a 80-minute massage ($220/person) and a 90-minute massage ($250/person).



Spa at Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel)

9500 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 385-7023

www.fourseasons.com 9500 Wilshire Blvd.Beverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 385-7023 Give the gift of pampering at the Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel for Valentine’s Day by booking special treatments available February 12-19, 2017. Along with their “Surprise Him” (60-minuntes/$460) and “Surprise Her” (60-minutes/$575) facial treatments, “Sugar Kiss Scrub” (60-minuntes/$230) and “Sugar Kiss Scrub and Wrap” (90-minuntes/$325), the Spa is offering the “Rodeo Romance for Two” package which includes a private couple’s massage in their lavish candlelit treatment room complete with champagne, (60-minutes/$430 per couple) and (90-minutes/$600 per couple).



Ojai Valley Inn & Spa

905 Country Club Rd.

Ojai, CA 93023

(855) 697-8780

www.ojairesort.com 905 Country Club Rd.Ojai, CA 93023(855) 697-8780 At the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa, they are celebrating more than just Valentine’s day, they are celebrating love throughout February with their 28 Days of Romance program. The new Bollinger Bubble Butler has designed four luxurious experiences, expertly paired with specific vintages of the prestigious bubbly. The Champagne and Roses offering for $375, is comprised of a hand-drawn bath with rose petals and the sophisticated bottling of Bollinger Rose, with bubbles as fine as velvet and flavors of wild berries, served with chocolate covered strawberries.



Sea Wellness Spa

Hotel Casa del Mar

1910 Ocean Way

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-5533

www.hotelcasadelmar.com Hotel Casa del Mar1910 Ocean WaySanta Monica, CA 90405(310) 581-5533 The eco-friendly Sea Spa at Hotel Casa del Mar offers a wide variety of treatments and therapies available to Hotel Casa del Mar guests and walk-in customers. Their Valentine’s Day packages include the “Two Rosy Faces” package which features two 60-minute facials (60-minutes/$350). Or, try their “Love Duet” which includes two separate (60-minute/$360) massages. The aptly names “Love + Sea” package offers two 60-minute couples massages, two 60-minute facials and daily access to the seaside property’s pool ($750). Each package includes complimentary valet parking.



ONE Spa

Shutters on the Beach

1 Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90035

(310) 587-1712

www.shuttersonthebeach.com Shutters on the Beach1 Pico Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90035(310) 587-1712 ONE Spa at Shutters on the Beach features body treatments by Kerstin Florian and facials by Omorovicza, at the first-ever spa designed by L.A. designer Michael S. Smith. Treat your Valentine with these special Valentine’s Day packages including: “I ❤ ONE” which allows guests to choose from either a 60-minute facial, a 60-minute massage, or a manicure and pedicure combination ($330); “ONE Valentine” includes two separate (60-minute/$360) or couples (60-minute/$400) Swedish or deep tissue 60-minute massages; and the indulgent “Imagine ONE + You”, which offers two 60-minute couples massages, two 60-minute facials and daily access to the seaside property’s pool ($750). Each package includes complimentary valet parking.



Spa by La Prairie

Hotel Bel-Air

701 Stone Canyon Rd.

Los Angeles, CA 90077

(310) 909-1681

www.dorchestercollection.com Hotel Bel-Air701 Stone Canyon Rd.Los Angeles, CA 90077(310) 909-1681 The Forbes Five Star Awarded Spa by La Prairie will be offering two special packages this Valentine’s Day. The “Cupid’s Caviar Retreat for Two” offer includes a relaxing caviar massage (60-minute) and a firming caviar facial (90-minute), accompanied by a glass champagne and sweet treats for a total of $1,050 per couple. The “Love will Keep us Together” package includes a deep tissue or Swedish massage (60-minute), La Prairie Signature Facial (60-minute), mani/pedi (90-minute), also accompanied by a glass champagne and sweet treats for a total of $1,120 per couple.



Ciel Spa at SLS Beverly Hills

465 S La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 247-0400

www.sbe.com 465 S La Cienega Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048(310) 247-0400 The Philippe Starck-designed Couples Suite at Ciel Spa at SLS Beverly Hills provides guests a luxurious way to get pampered on Valentine’s Day. Along with their normal offerings, on this special day they will be offering their “Sweet Loving Souls” package, $700 for two, where guests can enjoy two baths with a glass of champagne and snacks for each followed by two 90-minute hot stone massages.



Terranea Resort

100 Terranea Way

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

(310) 494-7891

www.terranea.com 100 Terranea WayRancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275(310) 494-7891 Offered the month of February in preparation for Valentine’s Day, treat yourself and your loved one to one of many spa offerings at the Terranea Resort on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. With stunning coastal views, the Spa at Terranea offers the Tranquil We treatment which includes soaking in a copper tub and a couple’s massage, or the Youthful Renewal facial. But, for the ultimate in romance, take advantage of the Ocean Suite with the Ocean Prelude Treatment, beginning with a seaweed wrap and saltwater bath, followed by a rhythmic massage with laminaria oils derived from the ocean, culminating with an invigorating scrub. Available for couples, the treatment takes place in the VIP Ocean Suite, where guests lounge and unwind in the freestanding copper tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean.



Kelly’s Spa

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

3649 Mission Inn Ave.

Riverside, CA 92501

(951) 341-6725

www.kellysspa.com The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa3649 Mission Inn Ave.Riverside, CA 92501(951) 341-6725 Kelly’s Spa at The Mission Inn Hotel links the Inn’s grand Spanish Mission architecture with the serene ambiance of an ancient Tuscan wellness oasis. As part of the hotel’s Festa Dell’ Amore Valentine’s Day celebration throughout February, they are featuring three Tuscan-inspired couple’s packages include: “A Walk Down Lover’s Lane”, rose petal foot bath, a Rosehip & Maize exfoliant, and a sweet red rose treatment for 50 minutes/$75.00; “Romancing the Stone”, a warm stone massage, followed by a luxurious rose petal bath and a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rosé for 105 minutes/$250.00. Also, opt for the “Italian Rendezvous for Two”, which features a full day of pampering for two including a Chardonnay body scrub, a couples massage, temple tension therapeutic scalp massage, champagne for two, and selection of Kelly’s chocolate truffles for 125 minutes/$475.00.

Jarone Ashkenazi is a freelance writer who covers: restaurants, bars, dating, relationships, sports and other lifestyle topics. View more work at www.jaroneashkenazi.com. Connect with him on Twitter at @JaroneAsh.