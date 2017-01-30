1 Hurt, Several Lanes Closed On NB 405 Freeway At Sepulveda

January 30, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: 405 Freeway, Sepulveda Boulevard, Sigalert

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A two-car crash hospitalized one person and took out several lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway at the Sepulveda Boulevard just before the rush hour commute began Monday.

The crash happened at about 5:42 a.m. when a Honda fit and a white Toyota pickup truck collided in the left lanes of the northbound freeway. The truck overturned, landing on its wheels, and the air bags of one vehicle were believed to have deployed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A SigAlert was issued for all but one lane of the northbound sound to allow police and fire vehicles to respond to the scene.

The SigAlert is expected to last until at least 7:10 a.m.

