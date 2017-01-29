Suspect Arrested For Fatal Shooting Inside Underground Parking Lot At Target Store

BREA (CBSLA.com) — Police in Brea have announced the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in an underground parking lot at a Target in Brea.

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Birch Street. According to Brea Police, a man parked his car, got out and started walking into the Target when the suspect approached and fired multiple rounds at the victim.

Alex Lin, 44, died at the scene. He was shot multiple times, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Thomas Allen Jenkins III, 22, of Moreno Valley. Jenkins was arrested Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. after a search warrant was served at his home.

Authorities said the shooting occurred during the commission of a robbery.

No booking photo was released at this time.

RELATED LINK: Man Shot Dead In Underground Parking Lot Of Brea Target Store

Target opened at 8 a.m. and there were shoppers in the store at the time of the shooting. It remained open following the incident and there were no evacuations.