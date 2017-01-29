[Spoiler Alert] Winner’s List 23rd Annual SAG Awards

January 29, 2017 7:38 PM
Filed Under: Big Bang Theory, Bryan Cranston, Hidden Figures, Moonlight, Octavia Spender, SAG

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  — Here is a complete list of winners of the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were presented Sunday evening at the Shrine Auditorium:

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
— Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
— Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
— Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
— Viola Davis, “Fences”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
— “Hidden Figures,” Mahershala Ali, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst,
Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Janelle Monae, Jim Parsons, Glen Powell, Octavia
Spencer

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
— Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
— Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
— John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
— Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
— William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
— “Stranger Things,” Millie Bobby Brown, Cara Buono, Joe Chrest,
Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Joe Kerry, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb
McLaughlin, Matthew Modine, Rob Morgan, John Paul Reynolds, Winona Ryder, Noah
Schnapp, Mark Steger, Finn Wolfhard

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
— “Orange Is the New Black,” Uzo Aduba, Alan Aisenberg, Danielle
Brooks, Blair Brown, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Beth Dover, Kimiko Glenn, Annie
Golden, Laura Gomez, Diane Guerrero, Michael J. Harney, Brad William Henke,
Vicky Jeudy, Julie Lake, Selenis Leyva, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, James
McMenamin, Adrienne C. Moore, Kate Mulgrew, Emma Myles, Matt Peters, Lori
Petty, Jessica Pimentel, Dascha Polanco, Laura Prepon, Jolene Purdy, Elizabeth
Rodriguez, Nick Sandow, Abigail Savage, Taylor Schilling, Constance Shulman,
Dale Soules, Yael Stone, Lin Tucci, Samira Wiley

SAG AWARDS HONORS FOR STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
— “Hacksaw Ridge”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
— “Game of Thrones”

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

52nd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
— Lily Tomlin

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia