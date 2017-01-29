[Spoiler Alert] Winner’s List 23rd Annual SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Here is a complete list of winners of the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were presented Sunday evening at the Shrine Auditorium:
THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
— Denzel Washington, “Fences”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
— Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
— Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
— Viola Davis, “Fences”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
— “Hidden Figures,” Mahershala Ali, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst,
Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Janelle Monae, Jim Parsons, Glen Powell, Octavia
Spencer
TELEVISION PROGRAMS
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
— Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
— Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
— John Lithgow, “The Crown”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
— Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
— William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
— “Stranger Things,” Millie Bobby Brown, Cara Buono, Joe Chrest,
Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Joe Kerry, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb
McLaughlin, Matthew Modine, Rob Morgan, John Paul Reynolds, Winona Ryder, Noah
Schnapp, Mark Steger, Finn Wolfhard
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
— “Orange Is the New Black,” Uzo Aduba, Alan Aisenberg, Danielle
Brooks, Blair Brown, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Beth Dover, Kimiko Glenn, Annie
Golden, Laura Gomez, Diane Guerrero, Michael J. Harney, Brad William Henke,
Vicky Jeudy, Julie Lake, Selenis Leyva, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, James
McMenamin, Adrienne C. Moore, Kate Mulgrew, Emma Myles, Matt Peters, Lori
Petty, Jessica Pimentel, Dascha Polanco, Laura Prepon, Jolene Purdy, Elizabeth
Rodriguez, Nick Sandow, Abigail Savage, Taylor Schilling, Constance Shulman,
Dale Soules, Yael Stone, Lin Tucci, Samira Wiley
SAG AWARDS HONORS FOR STUNT ENSEMBLES
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
— “Hacksaw Ridge”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
— “Game of Thrones”
LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
52nd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
— Lily Tomlin