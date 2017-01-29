Son Of San Bernardino County Fire Chief Found Dead In Lake Arrowhead Area

January 29, 2017 11:39 AM

SAN BERNARDINO  (CBSLA.com)  — The son of the San Bernardino County fire chief has been found dead after being reported missing.

Friends of Dawson Hartwig contacted authorities and advised that he left their rented cabin on Burnt Mill Road in Lake Arrowhead Friday.

They told authorities the 20-year-old said he was going for a walk, but had not returned.

He did not take his phone with him, and had last been seen Friday in the Lake Arrowhead Village area around 5 p.m.

Following the report, deputies began to search the area.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:10 a.m., members of the Sheriff’s Dive Team located a deceased male in about 30-feet of water near the Yacht Club.

The coroner was dispatched to the scene, and identified the deceased as Hartwig.

No further information was available.

