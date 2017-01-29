Sen. Harris Says President’s Executive Order Constitutes ‘De Facto Muslim Ban’

January 29, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Full Coverage: Trump Immigration Order

WASHINGTON (CBSLA.com) — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris says President Donald Trump’s executive order constitutes a “de facto Muslim ban.”

The California Democrat in a letter to Secretary John Kelly of the Department of Homeland Security wrote, “There is no question that the President’s executive order is a ‘Muslim Ban.’ We know this from its text and intent.”

She went on to say, “by barring entry to the United States by all individuals — including, apparently, legal permanent residents — from seven Muslim-majority countries, the executive order constitutes a de facto Muslim ban.”

Harris urged that officers with Customs and Border Patrol not deny detainees access to counsel.

“I have received reports from attorneys across the country and California that CBP officials continue to deny or substantially delay entry at U.S. ports-of-entry to valid visa holders, legal permanent residents, and others,” she wrote.

Harris added, “this violates the rule of law, and is wreaking havoc and instilling fear throughout the country. It is imperative that you immediately ensure that all CBP officials are notified and directed to fully comply with the letter and spirit of these court orders.”

Harris on Sunday attended a demonstration in opposition to the order outside of the White House.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia