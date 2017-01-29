Sen. Harris Says President’s Executive Order Constitutes ‘De Facto Muslim Ban’

WASHINGTON (CBSLA.com) — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris says President Donald Trump’s executive order constitutes a “de facto Muslim ban.”

The California Democrat in a letter to Secretary John Kelly of the Department of Homeland Security wrote, “There is no question that the President’s executive order is a ‘Muslim Ban.’ We know this from its text and intent.”

She went on to say, “by barring entry to the United States by all individuals — including, apparently, legal permanent residents — from seven Muslim-majority countries, the executive order constitutes a de facto Muslim ban.”

Harris urged that officers with Customs and Border Patrol not deny detainees access to counsel.

“I have received reports from attorneys across the country and California that CBP officials continue to deny or substantially delay entry at U.S. ports-of-entry to valid visa holders, legal permanent residents, and others,” she wrote.

Harris added, “this violates the rule of law, and is wreaking havoc and instilling fear throughout the country. It is imperative that you immediately ensure that all CBP officials are notified and directed to fully comply with the letter and spirit of these court orders.”

Harris on Sunday attended a demonstration in opposition to the order outside of the White House.