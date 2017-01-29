Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘The Muslim Ban Is Simply Based On Bigotry’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — “The Muslim ban is simply based on bigotry,” said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Sunday in response to President Donald Trump’s refugee travel ban.

Lieu went on to tell reporters outside of Los Angeles International Airport at an afternoon press conference:

“Our president and campaign made statements that were bigoted. He has now taken actions based on bigotry, which leads me to conclude that the American president is a bigot. I’m not proud to say that, but is it important for people to call it what it is, and then do protests.”

The statements come following protests nationwide in response to Trump’s executive order barring citizens from predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S.

At LAX, two demonstrators got underway Sunday even as progress was made to temporarily halted officials from deporting individuals with valid visas.

Lieu was joined by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at the press conference, who also condemned the executive order.

“We embrace the democratic right of people to exercise their patriotic duty, to come and to speak up, and to speak out,” he said.

Garcetti went on to say that those in the country legally should not have been subjected to the uncertainty seen in recent days.

“We’re talking about people who are coming to America legally, who have gone through the painful and long process, and very difficult and arduous undertaking to pick up from where they are and to come to our country,” he said.

“In America, we don’t tear apart families because it is cruel, and it is un-American,” Garcetti added.