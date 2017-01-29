Protesters Return To LAX In Opposition Of Trump’s Refugee Travel Ban

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Additional demonstrations are planned Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport – the seventh busiest airport in the world – in opposition of President Donald Trump’s refugee travel ban.

Protesters are expected to arrive at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for separate demonstrations against the president’s executive order barring citizens from predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S.

This comes even as progress has been made to halt the action in part as a federal judge issued a stay, temporarily halting officials from deporting individuals with valid visas, or an approved refugee application from the seven nations affected.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in an around the Tom Bradley International Terminal protesting as stories surfaced from around the world, as well as at LAX of people being detained, and some even sent back to the countries affected.

Some of those people turned away reportedly were carrying valid visas.

That led to teams of immigration attorneys setting up shop on the floor of the airport, helping families with questions about the ban.

The sister of an Iranian college student who is studying in Southern California said her sister was turned away when she arrived at LAX, and was informed her student visa had been canceled.

“I think she is exhausted, honestly scared, and probably really stressed, was at LAX for at least four hours in some area with seven other people,” Sahar Muranovic, the sister, said.

The ban affects Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libia, Somalia, and Yemen.

A Department of Homeland Security official told the Associated Press that all green card holders from those nations, who were barred from returning to the U.S., have now been granted special permission to return.

But, Homeland Security in a statement said, none of this would affect the overall implementation of the president’s executive order.

The statement went on to explain that the order would remain in effect, and the court order issued Saturday would only affect a small portion of travelers who they say were “inconvenienced.”

