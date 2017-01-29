Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – January 30

The week starts by honoring France’s perfect pastry, and continues with two fun ways to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year, a new exhibit at The GRAMMY Museum, and a classic film screening to start getting you in the mood for Valentine’s Day. The week ends with Super Bowl Sunday, and we’ve rounded up a few places to enjoy a bite while you watch the big game.

Monday, January 30



Celebrate National Croissant Day

Various Locations Various Locations Flakey, buttery, crisp on the outside and soft inside – the croissant is the perfect pastry. You owe it to yourself to celebrate National Croissant Day by indulging in one of the best Los Angeles has to offer, like french bakery cafe Pitchoun!’s signature speciality almond and bi-colored raspberry croissants. You can’t go wrong with Proof Bakery’s flakey classic croissant or République’s crowd-creating creation. If a chocolate croissant is on the menu, head to Bouchon Bakery, or if an almond croissant is what you’re craving, Superba and Rockenwagner are always a solid choice. For a twist on the classic, try Gjusta’s baklava croissant, or Euro Pane Bakery’s cinnamon sugar rolled croissant.

Tuesday, January 31



Universal Studios Lunar New Year

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

(800) 864-8377

www.universalstudioshollywood.com Universal Studios Hollywood100 Universal City PlazaUniversal City, CA 91608(800) 864-8377 Universal Studios is ringing in the Lunar New Year by filling Universal Plaza with red Chinese lanterns, stunning plum blossoms, and Asian-inspired treats to celebrate the Year of the Rooster. Along with festively-dressed Curious George and Woody Woodpecker, the larger than life Mandarin-speaking MEGATRON returns this year, and will be joined by newcomers Po and Tigress from the film “Kung Fu Panda.” After the fun, head to Universal CityWalk’s new Sichuan restaurant, Dongpro Kitchen, and toast to the new year. The festivities are included with the price of admission, and run through Sunday.

Wednesday, February 1



Buck-A-Shuck Oyster & Wine Pairing

Vinoteca at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

300 S Doheny Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 273-2222

www.culinarestaurant.com Vinoteca at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills300 S Doheny Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90048(310) 273-2222 The Italian-inspired wine and espresso bar, Vinoteca, is elevating their Wine Wednesdays with a Buck-A-Shuck oyster/wine pairing special. For $20, guests can enjoy a half-dozen oysters with a glass of Italian wine. The cozy lounge is offering the deal during the Wine Wednesday hours of 11am – 10:30pm.

Thursday, February 2



Rhymes & Reasons: The Music of John Denver

The GRAMMY Museum

800 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 765-6800

www.grammymuseum.org The GRAMMY Museum800 W Olympic Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90015(213) 765-6800 A New exhibit has just opened at The GRAMMY Museum celebrating the life of Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, John Denver. Located on the fourth floor, the exhibit chronicles Denver’s life as both an artist, as well as actor, activist, and humanitarian. Unique artifacts from the private collection of the John Denver estate will be on display, like his iconic “granny glasses,” guitars he played, and photographs from his archive. The exhibit is on display through the fall.

Friday, February 3

“It Happened One Night”

Norton Science Museum

411 West Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 449-6840

www.nortonsimon.org It’s February and love is already in the air. Every Friday this month, the Norton Science Museum is screening films as a part of their “Unexpected Romance” series, starting tonight with the 1934 film “It Happened One Night.” Directed by Frank Capra, the movie is a classic story of opposites attract, as a roguish reporter played by Clark Gable offers to help reunite a spoiled socialite (Claudette Colbert) to her husband, sparking an unexpected romance. While you’re there, check out some Picasso Lithographs and Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom’ on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Saturday, February 4



Lunar New Year Celebration

The Americana at Brand

889 Americana Way

Glendale, CA 91210

(818) 637-8982

www.americanaatbrand.com The Americana at Brand889 Americana WayGlendale, CA 91210(818) 637-8982 The Americana at Brand is kicking off the Year of the Rooster with their annual celebration on the Green. A parade around the property starts the festivities, and is followed by cultural performances, lion dances, a ten-person dragon, stilt walkers, acrobats, and arts and crafts. Chow down on traditional Asian food vendors from K-town Night Market, and score a special prize from a lucky red envelope handed out by the God of Wealth. At the end of the event, enjoy a special performance from hip-hop dance troupe Culture Shock L.A., and take advantage of over a dozen shops and restaurants offering deals and discounts.



Looking for more ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year? Visit our

Sunday, February 5



Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday

Various Locations

www.theatricum.com Various Locations When it comes to the Super Bowl, where you watch and what you eat is almost as important as the game itself. All four Public School locations will not only be giving away prizes and offering their happy hour deals all day, but will also be dishing out a Super Bowl Stadium Box that includes a beer flight, three different sides, a pizza, and a Stout Float. The Blue Room at Tavern is going old-school with their Super Bowl party and offering a buffet of festive game time snacks and taco bar. If you’re playing host, but don’t want to spend your time chained to the grill, The Cannibal LA is offering to-go specials from the Butcher Shop; Holy Cow BBQ has party packages that feed up to 20 people; and AKASHA is sending you home with a Super Bowl 51 To-Go package with gameday classics like BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders and unexpected Tandoori Chicken Wings (all orders must be placed in advance). Byline: Article by Kellie Fell

Article by Kellie Fell.