Winning Mega Millions Ticket Worth $188 Million Sold In San Bernardino County

NIPTON (CBSLA.com) — A Mega Millions ticket sold at a convenience store in Southern California matched all six numbers in Friday night’s draw.
The ticket worth $188 million was purchased at Primm Valley Lotto, which is located at Interstate 15 and Stateline in San Bernardino County’s Nipton.
The winning ticket matched all six numbers: 61, 53, 54, 17, 37 and the Mega number 8.
Authorities say the winner will have the option of taking the full $188 million spread out over 30 years, or a lump sum amount of $112.3 million, less federal taxes.
The winner is urged to sign the back of their ticket in ink, keep it in a safe place and visit a lottery district office.