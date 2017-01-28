Son Of San Bernardino Fire Chief Reported Missing

January 28, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: Dawson Hartwig, missing

SAN BERNARDINO  (CBSLA.com)  — The son of the San Bernardino Fire Chief — Mark Hartwig — has been reported missing.

Holly Dawson Hartwig posted on Facebook that her son, Dawson Hartwig, was last seen yesterday evening.

“He was last reported going for a walk yesterday evening and has not been seen since,” his mother wrote. “Please pray for him.”

Dawson was last seen in the Lake Arrowhead area, his mom said.

The family asked for off-duty members of Local 935 to help in the search.

The post had more than 1,300 shares at this writing.

 

