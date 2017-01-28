Mayor Garcetti: ‘LA Will Always Be A Place Of Refuge’

January 28, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mayor Eric Garcetti

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —   Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a statement Saturday in response to President Trump’s executive orders on travel and immigration.

Garcetti wrote, “Los Angeles will always be a place of refuge, where the most vulnerable people fleeing war, or religious or political oppression, can find a safe and welcoming home. Congress outlawed the banning of immigrants by nationality more than 50 years ago, because we have long known that it does not make us safer. It only fans the flames of hatred that those who wish us harm seek to spread.

I am closely monitoring the situation at LAX and staying in close touch with locally based officials in the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and other partner agencies.

I understand that some Angelenos are planning to express their support for immigrants by demonstrating at the airport. There is power in standing strong for our values — but we must remain calm, and act lawfully and peacefully so LAX can continue to operate smoothly and our passengers stay safe. My commitment is to do everything in my power to make certain that any travelers entering our city have the resources and support they need to feel secure and accepted in L.A.”

