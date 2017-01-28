Governor Brown’s Office Announces He Will Again Undergo Treatment To Battle Prostate Cancer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Governor Jerry Brown’s office announced Saturday that he will undergo radiation treatment for prostate cancer next month or early March.

His office said he will continue to work through his treatment.

Brown’s oncologist, Dr. Eric Small, said the governor’s disease isn’t extensive and his prognosis is “excellent.”

This will be the third time Brown will be treated for cancer since he took office in 2011.

Brown was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2012 and underwent a course of radiotherapy.

