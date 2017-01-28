Former Bar Owner Sentenced For Shipping Methamphetamine

January 28, 2017 9:01 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A former Buffalo bar owner will spend nearly five years in prison for receiving shipments of methamphetamine from California.

Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old John McNeill of Kenmore has been sentenced to 57 months for possession with intent to distribute the addictive drug.

McNeill owned Mixology bar in Buffalo.

He was arrested in 2014 after investigators intercepted a shipment of methamphetamine worth about $38,000 from San Diego, California.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

