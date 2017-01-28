Deal Reached To Close Santa Monica Airport Indefinitely In 2028

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — A deal has been reached between the city of Santa Monica and several agencies to close Santa Monica Airport indefinitely in 2028, officials said.

The agreement between the city, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Justice was announced Saturday morning.

It indicates that the airport will close indefinitely on Dec. 31, 2028.

The deal will also result in the immediate reduction of the runway to 3,500 feet.

Further, jet traffic is expected to be substantially reduced as will commercial charters.

A press conference has been scheduled for 2 p.m. at which point more details will be released.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.