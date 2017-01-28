Car Vandal Breaks In To More Than 20 Cars In Santa Clarita

January 28, 2017 6:41 PM
Filed Under: Cars, Jake's Way, Vandals

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com)  — Officials in Santa Clarita said there appears to be a pattern in the more than 20 cars and trucks that were vandalized in a neighborhood.

In the latest crime spree, windows were broken and property was stolen.

Investigators told CBS2’s Laurie Perez that the same area was targeted weeks ago.

“I’m very upset,” said James Berkely, “I’m just getting off work. You think you’re in a good area.”

He said he would start to park someplace else if not move altogether.

The vandalism and break-ins occurred along Jake’s Way in Santa Clarita.

The vandal or vandals left a long trail of broken glass and shards along the way.

“We got a knock on our door about 20 minutes ago,” said Laura Santana, “they asked if I had a Mazda. And my car was one of 20 or 30 broken into.”

Santana said she was unhappy that she’d have to spend the rest of the weekend fixing, and paying for, the window.

She told Perez that she’s lived in the area for five years and never had any trouble. She was surprised to find out that the street had been targeted just a few weeks ago.

In each of the cases, sheriff’s deputies said passenger-side windows are smashed and property grabbed.

Deputy Curtis Foster said patrols have been stepped up but it’s still a good idea to remind the public not to leave property in their vehicles.

“We can’t live here,” Foster said, “So we really need the public’s help.”

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia