Car Vandal Breaks In To More Than 20 Cars In Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — Officials in Santa Clarita said there appears to be a pattern in the more than 20 cars and trucks that were vandalized in a neighborhood.

In the latest crime spree, windows were broken and property was stolen.

Investigators told CBS2’s Laurie Perez that the same area was targeted weeks ago.

“I’m very upset,” said James Berkely, “I’m just getting off work. You think you’re in a good area.”

He said he would start to park someplace else if not move altogether.

The vandalism and break-ins occurred along Jake’s Way in Santa Clarita.

The vandal or vandals left a long trail of broken glass and shards along the way.

“We got a knock on our door about 20 minutes ago,” said Laura Santana, “they asked if I had a Mazda. And my car was one of 20 or 30 broken into.”

Santana said she was unhappy that she’d have to spend the rest of the weekend fixing, and paying for, the window.

She told Perez that she’s lived in the area for five years and never had any trouble. She was surprised to find out that the street had been targeted just a few weeks ago.

In each of the cases, sheriff’s deputies said passenger-side windows are smashed and property grabbed.

Deputy Curtis Foster said patrols have been stepped up but it’s still a good idea to remind the public not to leave property in their vehicles.

“We can’t live here,” Foster said, “So we really need the public’s help.”