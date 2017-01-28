Bob Miller, Voice Of The Kings, Hospitalized Hours Before All-Star Game Broadcast

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Bob Miller, the long-time announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, was hospitalized Saturday hours before he was scheduled to work the NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Staples Center.
Miller is 78.
“Bob experienced some discomfort today and after consulting with medical professionals on site he was encouraged to go to the hospital as a
precautionary measure,” said Kings Senior Vice President of Communications Mike Altieri. “He was taken to USC where tests are being performed. He was in good spirits.”
Miller has been the voice of the Kings since 1973, and is a member of the Southern California Broadcasters Hall of Fame. A press box
at Staples Center is named after him.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)