Bob Miller, Voice Of The Kings, Hospitalized Hours Before All-Star Game Broadcast

January 28, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Bob Miller, LA Kings, sports

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —   Bob Miller, the long-time announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, was hospitalized Saturday hours before he was scheduled to work the  NHL All-Star Skills Competition  at Staples Center.

Miller is 78.

“Bob experienced some discomfort today and after consulting with medical professionals on site he was encouraged to go to the hospital as a
precautionary measure,” said Kings Senior Vice President of Communications Mike Altieri. “He was taken to USC where tests are being performed. He was in good spirits.”

Miller has been the voice of the Kings since 1973, and is a member of the Southern California Broadcasters Hall of Fame. A press box
at Staples Center is named after him.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia