70,000 Celebrate Art And Music With Downtown LA’s Night On Broadway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The sounds of Southern California radiated along the historic theater district in Downtown LA Saturday evening during an art and music festival called Night on Broadway.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen talked to patrons of the arts.

Jose Lopez brought his son to this part of town that has dramatically changed since he was a kid.

“There were times I’m sure growing up we’d come down during the day time, but night time was a little sketchy. Now, absolutely, I’m happy to walk down here with my kids,” Lopez said.

And that’s the goal of this event – which aims to revitalize downtown.

A reboot of the 80’s band Oingo Boingo was one of dozens of groups that performed on 10 stages for a dance party.

“All these hotels, all of these theaters are so amazing. Downtown Broadway is a happening thing now every year,” said Johnny Vatos of Oingo Boingo.

“I’ve been here all three years. It’s much bigger this year. It seems like it’s three times bigger than the first year,” said Paul Wright of West LA.

At least 70,000 people showed up this year, according to councilman Jose Huizar’s office which spearheaded the evening..

If music wasn’t your thing there was also adult dodge ball.

They also had a “silent” disco. You can see the people grooving, but you don’t hear anything. They’ve got headphones on.

“When you take your headphones off it’s just as enjoyable with your headphones on because it’s watching people be silly and you have no idea what they’re hearing,” said Karren Madrigal of Riverside.

But the sweetest sound for Jose Lopez was the lack of bickering he’s heard following a fiery presidential election.

“An event like this helps demonstrate the fact that all of these people can come together and get along and have a great time” Lopez said.

The best part of it all — it was free.