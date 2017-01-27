Sheriff’s Department Says They’ve Solved 1976 Cold Case Murder Of Ex-Wife Of Famous Singer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The LA Country Sheriff’s Department says they have solved a 1976 cold case murder.

Using familial DNA, officials said they’ve solved the decades-old killing of Karen Klaas.

The victim was the ex-wife of singer and songwriter Bill Medley of Righteous Brothers fame.

The then 32-year-old Klaas, who had remarried, dropped off her 4-year-old child by her new husband at day care on Jan. 30, 1976. She then went to her Hermosa Beach home, according to the sheriff’s department.

Neighbors — concerned when they could not contact her — called police, and Klaas was found dead in the home.

She had been strangled, beaten and raped, authorities said. She died several days later.

A man was seen leaving her home around the time of the crime, but her killer was not found. Her husband was ruled out as a suspect, sheriff’s officials said.

More details about how exactly the case was solved will be revealed at a news conference Monday at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell and District Attorney Jackie Lacey are expected to attend, along with

sheriff’s and police investigators and members of Klaas’ family.

