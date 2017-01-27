Sheriff’s Department Says They’ve Solved 1976 Cold Case Murder Of Ex-Wife Of Famous Singer

January 27, 2017 9:31 PM
Filed Under: Bill Medley, Cold Case Murder, Karen Klaas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  — The LA Country Sheriff’s Department says they have solved a 1976 cold case murder.

Using familial DNA, officials said they’ve solved the decades-old killing of Karen Klaas.

The victim was the ex-wife of singer and songwriter Bill Medley of  Righteous Brothers fame.

The then 32-year-old Klaas, who had remarried, dropped off her 4-year-old child by her new husband at day care on Jan. 30, 1976. She then went to her Hermosa Beach home, according to the sheriff’s department.

Neighbors — concerned when they could not contact her — called police, and Klaas was found dead in the home.

She had been strangled, beaten and raped, authorities said. She died several days later.

A man was seen leaving her home around the time of the crime, but her killer was not found. Her husband was ruled out as a suspect, sheriff’s officials said.

More details about how exactly the case was solved will be revealed at a news conference Monday at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell and District Attorney Jackie Lacey are expected to attend, along with
sheriff’s and police investigators and members of Klaas’ family.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia