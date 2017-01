LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A school bus on its way to Mark Twain Middle School was involved in a three-car crash in South Los Angeles Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:50 a.m. at 66th Street and Normandie.

#BusCrash School Bus headed to Mark Twain Middle School involved in 3 car accident.7 kids aboard none injured. Driver hurt. @KNX1070 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/m2sGmLku8R — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) January 27, 2017

Seven children were aboard the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured.

The driver may have been more seriously hurt, but no one in any of the vehicles has been taken to the hospital yet.