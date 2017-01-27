Malia Obama Spotted At Protest Against Dakota Access Pipeline Project

January 27, 2017 9:02 PM
Filed Under: Dakota Access Pipeline, Malia Obama, Shailene Woodley

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Malia Obama reportedly attended a protest against the proposed Dakota Access pipeline at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this week.

The former first daughter attended the rally and a private event Monday, according to actress Shailene Woodley, who has been using her celebrity to bring awareness to the cause.

“It was amazing to see Malia. I saw her last night when we did the event with Chairman Dave Archambault. And it was incredible to see her there,” Woodley told Democracy Now Wednesday.

“President Obama’s daughter. Also, to witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who’s willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children,” the Divergent star told Democracy Now’s Amy Goodman.

Malia will be interning for movie producer and studio executive Harvey Weinstein this summer before attending Harvard University in the fall.

Former President Barack Obama had blocked two pipeline projects – the Dakota Access pipeline proposed to be built from North Dakota to Illinois, and the Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta, Canada to Nebraska.

But on Tuesday, President Trump signed executive orders that would advance both projects.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the Dakota Access pipeline, to be built under Lake Oahe in North Dakota, would pollute drinking water and disturb Native American burial sites.

But Energy Transfer Partners, the company that wants to build the pipeline, disputed that and said the pipeline will be safe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia