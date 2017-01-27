Following A Series Of Large Trees Crashing, Whittier Takes Drastic Measures To Deal With Dangerous Situation

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — A series of large trees have fallen around the Southland, nowhere more tragically when a tree in Whittier crashed into a wedding party killing the bride’s mother in December.

The trees have taken in a lot of the recent rainfall and the moisture has caused branches, dried out from drought conditions — have caused a lot of trees to fall.

The city of Whittier is taking no chances.

“I just heard a crack and in an instant it came down instantly,” said George Bowbeer.

He was walking his Rat Terrier in Penn Park earlier this week. The park is one of two in Whittier that is now closed.

George was just feet away from this eucalyptus as it came plummeting to the earth.

“What really freaked me out was the quickness of it. The crack and the falling. If someone was under it there was no chance to get away from it,” he said.

Penn Park was also the scene of the horrific tragedy back in December. Video shows the aftermath of a tree that came down on top of the wedding party.

The park had barely reopened when more trees came down.

Not far away, at Whittier’s Central Park one of the city’s oldest Oaks toppled.

The city manager blames saturated earth along with water logged trees. He says the city took about six to seven inches of rain in a short period.

Sabrina Solano has lived in Whittier her whole life. She agrees with the park closures.

“What if the kids are running around and a tree comes down. Someone could get hurt,” Solano said.