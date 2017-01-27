Feds: Jamaican Man Supplied Cocaine To Jet Blue Flight Attendant

January 27, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: cocaine, Flight Attendant, Jet Blue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Jamaican national is charged with supplying 60 pounds of cocaine to a Jet Blue flight attendant who tried to smuggle the drugs through Los Angeles International Airport and then made a dash to escape.

Gaston Brown was charged in Los Angeles federal court Thursday with conspiracy and other charges.

Prosecutors say he supplied Marsha Gay Reynolds with cocaine that was meant to be distributed in Massachusetts and elsewhere in the nation.

The former Jamaican beauty queen was busted in March after leaving her cocaine-filled carry-on bags after being flagged for secondary screening at LAX.

Prosecutors say Brown is serving a federal prison sentence in Florida for illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

