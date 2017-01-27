Search Continues To Find Killer Who Brutally Stabbed 2 Men In Chinatown

CHINATOWN (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Friday continued to search for a killer who brutally stabbed two men to death inside of a recreational center in Chinatown.

According to police, the incident was reported Thursday evening at Hop Sing Tong located in the 900 block of N. Broadway.

Upon their arrival, police located two men, both believed to be in their 60s, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the men dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation revealed a trail of blood, believed to belong to the suspect, was seen leading away from where the deadly stabbings took place.

Police said the suspect, a man in his 30s, got into an argument with the victims over gambling debt.

Authorities are working to determine if the deadly stabbings were committed as an organized crime.