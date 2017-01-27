California Lawmakers, Mayor Garcetti Slam President Trump’s Immigration Policies

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — California lawmakers, most of them Democrats, are slamming President Trump’s immigration plans and policies.

CBS2’s Michele Gile spoke to Congressman Lou Correa.

“I’d say that fear is not only in the Latino community, it’s in the Asian community, in the Muslim, Arab community, There’s fear everywhere right now” Correa says.

The Congressman, whose district includes Santa Ana — Orange County’s lone sanctuary city — brought immigration experts together Friday afternoon in a forum to help fight the fear by sharing the facts.

Just back from Washington, Correa says there is a lot of uncertainty in the Trump White House on new immigration orders and he said it’s an issue even dividing Republicans.

Tung Nguyen came to Correa’s forum. He is in the midst of being deported — he served nearly 20 years in prison for robbery.

“I’m actually worried one day ICE will come and take me away from my family,” Nguyen said.

The Trump administration has asked local law enforcement agencies to delay releasing any undocumented immigrants until federal agents have the chance to lock them up.

CBS2’s Randy Paige, meanwhile, spoke to LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell who says that is not happening.

“Nothing’s going to change,” he said. He says prisoners will continue to be released when the law mandates.

He said LA County would not delay releases to make it easier for federal agents to round people up.

Trump has threatened any sanctuary city that doesn’t comply with losing federal funding.

Mayor Garcetti doesn’t think LA will be in that situation.

“In a worst case scenario,” he said, “even if they threaten those funds, we can’t change what makes our people feel safe. Public safety is not negotiable to me.”

In a statement made later in the day, the mayor made it pretty clear he’s also not a fan of President Trump’s ban on Muslims coming into the country from certain parts of the world.

“One of America’s defining legacies in the world is the welcoming of people who arrive on our shores to escape the horrors of war, oppression, and violent persecution. The Executive Order signed today by the President unfairly targets refugees — many of them families with young children — whose lives may depend on the compassion and generosity of the United States.”

He added, “There is no evidence that this approach will improve national security. Our country is not made safer by turning away from values and traditions that speak to the best of who we are as a nation, and what we believe as a people.”

California Senator Kamala Harris excoriated President Trump over his travel ban of Muslims from several countries.

“Make no mistake – this is a Muslim ban. Broad brush discrimination against refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries, most of whom are women and children, runs counter to our national security interests, and will likely be used as a terrorist recruitment tool.”