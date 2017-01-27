Best Restaurants For Low Carb Dishes In Los Angeles

Cafe Pinot
700 W. 5th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90071
(213) 239-6500
www.patinagroup.com
Located adjacent to the historic LA Library and Maguire Gardens, Cafe Pinot offers a little bit of oasis in busy downtown. Chef Megan Logan of Cafe Pinot create a special menu inspired by California and French cuisine, the menu here is always changing and is full of low carb selections using fresh produce and lean protein. Guests enjoy dishes of variety and natural vibrant colors including grilled salmon with quinoa and arugula salad as well as roasted chicken with ratatouille and a roasted, red pepper sauce.
Bowery Bungalow
4156 Santa Monica Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 663-1500
www.bowerybungalow.com
The unconventional menu at Bowery Bungalow pays homage to some of the world’s most ancient flavors – those of the Mideast, North Africa & environs of the Mediterranean. It’s quite the global excursion while dining at Bowery Bungalow, all the while keeping diners’ diet goals in check. The charming Silver Lake restaurant offers many healthy dinner offerings that are low-carb such as pan seared branzino with cauliflower, herb-roasted beets and charred beet root and slow cooked lamb served with freekeh and root vegetables. Bowery Bungalow also hosts weekend brunch featuring an Andalusian-herbed omelette made with Spanish chorizo and served with market greens.
The Veranda at The Georgian
1415 Ocean Ave.
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(800) 538-8147
www.georgianhotel.com
Chef Raphael Lunetta who is known within Santa Monica for both his native roots and his much-lauded kitchen while at JiRaffe for 19 years, is now making a fresh impact at The Georgian hotel. Pursuing a vibrant coastal-California take on three meal times, Lunetta is committed to fresh ingredients and healthy options. Low-carb options incorporate seasonal ingredients such as Raffi’s roasted organic beet salad served with French goat cheese, roasted walnuts and dried cherries lightly tossed in a house-made banyuls-ginger vinaigrette, Lunetta’s seared Ahi salad created with braised Belgium endive, baby bok choy, Napa cabbage, julienned tomato, the winter Daikon raddish with a sesame soy vinaigrette, as well as brunch option ojos rojos – two sunny side up eggs with a freshly made chunky heirloom tomato sauce, grilled eggplant and fresh mozzarella. Chef Lunetta’s new collaboration with The Georgian is healthy and delicious, offering perfect bite to perch on the hotel’s Veranda and enjoy a sunset on the Pacific.
Union
37 E. Union St.
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 795-5841
www.unionpasadena.com
Located in Old Town Pasadena, UNION is driven by local markets and California’s bountiful seasonal produce. Keeping in line with a balanced and healthy diet, Owner/Executive Chef Bruce Kalman turns to slow-cooked Northern Italian dishes with influences of Spain and Portugal. For sure low-carb menu picks: roasted sprouting broccoli enhanced with garlic, chile and Meyer lemon, pork meatballs made with San Marzano tomatoes, caper berries, lardo and chili, and a white sea bass (from Point Conception, California) served with the high-protein cannellini beans, roasted cherry tomatoes and arugula.
Kali
5722 Melrose Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 871-4160
www.kalirestaurant.com
Chef Kevin Meehan offers endless low-carb options at Kali, his Larchmont Village neighborhood “haunt.” The menu features locally-sourced ingredients honoring California cuisine honoring guests with a Michelin Star experience in a more casual and accessible setting. Favorites on the menu that keep you diet-focused include Rockfish crudo married with citrus, green olives, pink peppercorns and nasturtium, charred avocado complemented with shaved vegetables, pistachio, ash and kale, duck breast (coffee, honey and cocoa) with carrot and an unbelievably delicious beef tartar served with mustard greens, almond and a preserved lemon “yolk.”
