Best Restaurants With Low Carb Dishes In Orange County

Some New Year’s resolutions get old fast. That’s especially true with dieting during which time you have promised yourself to limit the carbs and load up on the healthier food groups like veggies, fruits and certain proteins. To help you stay on track, consider the following restaurants in Orange County that serve some of the most effective and tasty low carb dishes on the left side of the country.



Healthy Junk

201 W Center Street Promenade, Unit B

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 772-5865

www.thehealthyjunk.com 201 W Center Street Promenade, Unit BAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 772-5865 If you’re a vegan or just want to seek the path to a gluten free, health conscious diet, head for Healthy Junk in Anaheim, where carb counters can relax and enjoy tasty bites like a steak strips and kale salad with a zingy cilantro dressing and which has garlic as a taste enhancer. The traditional Cobb salad sans ham is also a low carb option that satisfies.



Provenance

2531 Eastbluff Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 718-0477

www.provenanceoc.com 2531 Eastbluff DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 718-0477 If you desire a heart healthy option (low in sodium, cholesterol and saturated fat), look no further than Provenance in Newport Beach. Located at the corner of a mini mall and run by chef and owner Cathy Pavlos, this cutting edge eatery is ideal during the day when the outdoor patio is put to full use. Napa-inspired dishes are a big hit here, which means everything fresh is on offer, including the a few favorites. Among the best is the grilled mani-mahi sandwich, a huge treat made with Puttanesca sauce, Kalamata olives and a hint of anchovy, basil and lemon aioli.



Crave Restaurant

410 W. 4th St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

As a great way to steer clear of carbs, shift to eating salads that hold your attention and satisfy your taste buds. These healthy treats are in full force at Crave in Santa Ana. In fact, there's quite a selection here to choose from, but the best on offer is probably the albacore herb tuna. But, the one known as the Garden Kale is also a fine choice. All salads are topped with gluten free dressings created in house and can be served on the side if you ask for it.



Morton’s The Steakhouse

South Coast Plaza

1641 W. Sunflower Ave.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 444-4834

www.mortons.com South Coast Plaza1641 W. Sunflower Ave.Santa Ana, CA 92704(714) 444-4834 Staying off carb based meals does not mean giving up meat. In fact, sometimes a steak is just what you need to pump up the protein while avoiding all the starch typically consumed with this main course. If that’s what’s on your dining agenda, head straight to the Morton’s in Santa Ana where your waiter, clad in a tuxedo, will guide you to the right fit, be that their famous 24-ounce porterhouse or another cut that is more to your liking. Note: Since all sides are separate from the main dish, you won’t have to worry about being lured into a potato or pasta that goes against the diet you are doing your best to follow.



Urban Plates

Crossroads Trading Co.

3972 Barranca Parkway

Irvine, CA 92606

(949) 387-2600

This California chain offers a seasonably fresh menu that caters to numerous special dietary needs. It's easy to stave off the high carb dishes with this veggie heavy offering. Try the Grilled Steak salad as it offers numerous high protein super foods while holding back on the starches. Just because you want to eat healthy, doesn't mean you have to stay in.

By Jane Lasky