Best Activities To Do This Weekend In L.A. – January 27

As Southern Californians, we have a luxury of options when it comes to recreational activities. While most people have to wait for the weekend to do some exploring, any day of the week in LA is brimming with cool things to see, do, and experience. When it comes to the weekend though, the options become even more plentiful. This is so much of the case that the task of narrowing everything down is a tough one. As tough as it may be, it’s important to have a great weekend to ensure a productive week. Keeping that in mind, here is a concise rundown of some of the choice people, places, and faces worth spending your dime on this weekend in Los Angeles.

Friday, January 27



Drink & Paint

Paint And Sip Studios LA

351 S. La Brea Ave. #3 (2nd Floor)

Los Angeles CA 90036

(323) 386-4700

www.paintandsipstudiola.com Paint And Sip Studios LA351 S. La Brea Ave. #3 (2nd Floor)Los Angeles CA 90036(323) 386-4700 Among the very coolest aspects of Paint and Sip Studios of Los Angeles is the all-inclusive tagline of, no experience required. The genesis of the studio was brought on by the simple idea of drinking wine while painting. Taking the adult beverage out of the bar environment and coupling it with something a bit more creative and productive, Paint and Sip became a reality and has since struck a chord with Angelenos. Offering a variety of classes that reinforce technique and get visitors to connect with their creative side, guests are encouraged to bring their favorite beverage to lubricate the situation. Whether you have a skilled hand or are just trying something new, Paint and Sip is a fresh way to enjoy a few cocktails among friends.

Saturday, January 28



Visit The Southwest Museum

234 Museum Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90065

(323) 221-2164

www.theautry.org 234 Museum DriveLos Angeles, CA 90065(323) 221-2164 As an extension of the Autry, the Southwest Museum has been a part of the Southland since 1907 and has been at it’s current location in Mt. Washington since 1914. Though limited in it’s current exhibition, the Southwest was named a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 2015 and is currently in the process of moving to a state-of-the-art facility in Burbank. In the meantime, guests can enjoy the artifacts of pre-Hispanic, Spanish colonial, Latino, and Western American, and Native American people in a collection that is uniquely comprehensive. As part of the Autry the focus of preservation and education translate to an impress showing of relics that prove our backyard really is sacred grounds.





See Kings Of Leon Live!

Kings Of Leon

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd.

Inglewood, CA 90305

(213) 480-3232

www.kingsofleon.com Kings Of LeonThe Forum3900 W Manchester Blvd.Inglewood, CA 90305(213) 480-3232 Touring in support of their “Walls” album release, Kings of Leon have been riding high since reemerging atop the adult alternative rock world. In fact, their single “Waste A Moment” has checked in at the number 1 spot in adult alternative radio for some 15 weeks straight, second only behind U2’s “Beautiful Day.” Earning stellar reviews as they cross the country, Kings of Leon will descend upon Southern California for a way sold out performance at the Forum of Inglewood. With soaring melodies and arena-sized sing-a-longs, its obvious why this is such a hot ticket.

Sunday, January 29



Visit The Golden State Tattoo Convention

Pasadena Convention Center

300 E Green St.

Pasadena, CA 91101

www.goldenstatetattooexpo.com Pasadena Convention Center300 E Green St.Pasadena, CA 91101 An authority among tattooers and enthusiasts alike, Inked Magazine is hosting a full weekend showcasing the very best in the field on an international scale. Among more familiar names in the industry, artists like Paul Booth, Carlos Torres, Nikko Hurtado, Bob Tyrell, and Freddy Negrete will be flexing their seasoned skills in the tattoo booth. In addition to creating remarkable works of art, the tattooers on hand are all genuinely reverend with regards to the tradition and culture of the craft. These artists have spent most of their lives sharpening their skills and continue to work towards perfection. Visitors will not only get to see some serious artistry on hand, but if they can brave a few hours in the chair, they can leave with a tattoo that is timeless.





Artists and Fleas

1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

www.artistsandfleas.com 1010 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291 There is a huge misconception that the flea market is just a euphemism for purging a bunch of junk. While that maybe the case in other places, Artists and Fleas of Los Angeles is a carefully curated collection of retailers that offer everything from vintage fashion and accessories to stylish décor and handcrafts. Among the dozens of vendors, the aisles are lined with purveyors that know how to showcase style. With events in both New York (Chelsea Market & Williamsburg) as well as Los Angeles (Venice and DTLA) Artists and Fleas does a tasteful job of pooling a proper collection of chic.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.