Stolen Porsche Belonging To Slain Renowned Hairstylist Found

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Police have found a stolen Porsche that belonged to a renowned hairstylist killed at his Woodland Hills home Monday.
Investigators confirmed Thursday afternoon that the black 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera had been recovered but did not say when or where it was found.
The body of Fabio Sementilli, 49, was found in a pool of blood in the outdoor patio area shortly after 5 p.m. Monday at his estate on Queen Victoria Road.
The Canadian-born stylist had suffered several stab wounds to his neck and upper body, police said.
Detectives hope the Porsche will yield clues in their search for Sementilli’s killer.
Anyone with information was urged to call homicide detectives at (818) 374-1925 or (877) LAPD-247.