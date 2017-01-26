Southern California Sees Freeze, Frost Conditions

January 26, 2017 7:10 AM
Filed Under: Cold, Freeze Warning, National Weather Service

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A dry air mass is bringing early morning cold to many areas of Southern California.

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning until midmorning Thursday for the Santa Ynez and Cuyama valleys on the Central Coast and a freeze warning for coastal and interior valleys of Ventura County.

Frost advisories are widespread for inland valleys elsewhere in Southern California.

The cold air is expected to persist into Friday, when strong Santa Ana winds are expected to develop as surface high pressure builds in the Great Basin region.

The weather service says the strongest winds will occur along coastal slopes and foothills and through and below the mountain passes and canyons. Windiest locations could see 80 mph gusts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia