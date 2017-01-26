Only On 2: Beverly Hills Family Returns Home After Surviving Deadly Terror Attack In France

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A Beverly Hills family is home Thursday night after narrowly surviving a deadly terror attack in Paris.

The family was in the path of a speeding truck that mowed down hundreds of people and killed 80 of them.

CBS2’s Tom Wait spoke to the family Thursday about their harrowing ordeal and their recovery.

“This is my daughter Lola. She’s 10 and she was also hit,” says Greg Krentzman.

This is a father-daughter moment that came within inches of not happening.

These surreal and frightening images are hard to shake. A terrorist behind the wheel of a huge truck is shown plowing into a Bastille Day crowd in Nice last July.

The Krentzman family was there. Dad Greg, daughter Lola and mom Sophie.

Lola was hut but taking her injuries in stride.

“At first it hurt but then after a little while I was just like laying there,” she says.

Greg wasn’t as lucky. The truck slammed into him.

“All of a sudden my wife screamed out to me, ‘Greg – move there’s a truck coming!’.I jumped to my left and landed on my arms and my hands. Unfortunately, my leg and my foot didn’t get out of the way, so I got hit by the front of the truck,” Greg says.

Greg’s leg was shattered, 12 fractures in all. A stranger scooped him up and took him to the hospital. His wife, a native of Nice, would spend 24 hours searching for him.

“We didn’t know. My brother followed the guy who took him to the hospital. There was no way to find him. Because it was like a war,” Sophie says.

Greg’s leg almost had to be amputated. But seven surgeries and seven months later, he was finally able to come home.

For their first night back in Southern California, the family got a hero’s welcome.

” It’s emotional to be home. I’ve been thinking about this moment for a long time. It’s great to be back,” Greg says.