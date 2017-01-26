Kings Score 3 Late Goals To Shut Out Skidding Hurricanes

January 26, 2017 8:32 PM
Filed Under: Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marian Gaborik and Trevor Lewis scored 38 seconds apart late in the third period, sending the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 win over the skidding Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots for the shutout, and Kyle Clifford scored into an empty net.

Carolina lost its fifth consecutive game, all in regulation, and was shut out for the first time this season. The Kings won their second straight following a four-game slide that ended Tuesday with a 3-1 victory at New Jersey.

Cam Ward made 26 saves for Carolina, which is 14-3-1 in its last 18 home games.

Gaborik snapped the scoreless tie on a backhander from the low slot at 15:17 of the third. Drew Doughty had the primary assist, giving him a four-game point streak.

Just 38 seconds later, Lewis took a stretch pass from Devin Setoguchi and beat a frustrated Ward.

Clifford added his empty-netter with 2:25 remaining.

The Kings outshot the Hurricanes 8-7 during a scoreless first period in which Los Angeles was penalized twice and Carolina once.

Each team had nine shots on goal in the second, when the Kings were whistled for a pair of penalties and the Hurricanes none.

NOTES: Carolina D Justin Faulk is scheduled to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game at Los Angeles, his fourth trip to the event. . Doughty (third straight) and Kings C Jeff Carter (second appearance) are set to play in the All-Star Game on their home ice. . Kings D Matt Greene missed his fourth straight game with an undisclosed injury and C Nic Dowd (lower body) his third. D Tom Gilbert was a healthy scratch. . Carolina RW Ty Rattie, D Ryan Murphy and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night, the last of five straight games on the road.

Hurricanes: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia