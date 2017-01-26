Competency Hearing Ordered For Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Co-Worker’s 3-Year-Old Girl

January 26, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Ricardo Augusto Utuy

LOS ANGELES (CNS)  —  A Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered a mental competency evaluation for a man accused of fatally stabbing the 3-year-old daughter of two of his co-workers.

The fatal stabbing occurred on Halloween at a garment factory downtown.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Hanasono ordered criminal proceedings suspended against Ricardo Augusto Utuy, 34, after Deputy Public Defender Kevin McGurk asked him to declare a doubt about Utuy’s competence to stand trial.

Utuy is charged with murder for the Oct. 31 attack on Ruby Vasquez. He is also charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was stabbed at another downtown Los Angeles factory on March 10.

Utuy allegedly fatally attacked he girl after her parents brought her to work. The factory is located in the 800 block of McGarry Street, near Eighth and Alameda Streets.

The girl’s mother saw her daughter, who had gone to give her father a cookie, running toward her with Utuy close behind, according to prosecutors.

RELATED LINK: Man Arrested In Killing Of Girl, 3, Suspected In Another Attack

Utuy allegedly stabbed the girl multiple times with a knife.

She was reportedly driven from the scene in a private vehicle, which was met by an ambulance. The little girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Utuy ater surrendered at the LAPD’s Rampart Station and has remained in jail since.

After seeing Utuy’s photo in news reports, his earlier alleged victim came forward, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD Detective Supervisor Moses Castillo, who works in the Juvenile Division’s Abused Child Section, called the March 10 attack “very similar” to the Halloween slaying.

“Obviously this is a case that has really touched all of our hearts,” Castillo said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia