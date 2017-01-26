Arrest Made In Jack In The Box Robbery Shooting; Getaway Driver Still At Large

January 26, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: El Monte, Jack in the Box, Murder, Robbery

EL MONTE (CBSLA.com) — An arrest has been made in the Oct. 21 shooting death of a 25-year-old employee during an attempted robbery at an El Monte fast food restaurant, but an accomplice in the crime remains at large, authorities said Thursday.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Louie Francisco Herrera, 20, is being held without bail in connection with the death of Juan Manuel Vidal, who was gunned down in a Jack in the Box restaurant, according to the sheriff’s department.

Vidal had recently completed pharmacy technician training and was engaged to be married, authorities said.

Rewards for information leading to Vidal’s masked killer totaling $55,000 were offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, El Monte, the Jack in the Box franchise where Vidal worked and the restaurant’s corporate office.

The sheriff’s department had released surveillance images of the shooter in the hope that someone could help identify him.

“An armed, masked male entered the business and immediately jumped over the counter where the victim was standing in an apparent armed robbery attempt,” Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Sheriff’s officials initially said the suspect was seen running from the scene, but officials said Thursday they were continuing to ask for public help to find another suspect believed to have a been a getaway driver.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia