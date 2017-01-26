10,000 Job Seekers Expected At LA Technology Job Fair

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Recruiters from 250 technology firms will be ready to accept resumes from some 10,000 job seekers at what is being billed as the biggest job fair in Los Angeles Thursday.

TechFair LA will open at 11 a.m. and run through 8 p.m. at The REEF, an exhibition space in downtown L.A.

Some 10,000 people have registered to attend the free event, and more than 250 companies are exhibiting, including Snapchat, Tinder, Dollar Shave Club, Tesla, Riot Games, the Honest Co. and companies not based in Southern California, like YouTube, Airbnb and Uber.

The event will underscore the growing heft of the Los Angeles tech community, which has been eclipsed by the San Francisco Bay Area — home to Apple, Facebook, Google, Intel and other tech powerhouses.

Besides an array of engineer jobs, tech firms also have many other openings in Los Angeles, Nazar said, including product design, marketing and sales, administration and senior management roles.

Jason Nazar, the CEO of Comparably, which monitors the job market, is staging the fair, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was designated the event’s host and who will deliver a keynote address at 5:45 p.m.

