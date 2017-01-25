Warriors: Jerry West Doing Well After Brief Hospital Visit

January 25, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Jerry West

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Golden State Warriors say Hall of Famer and team executive board member Jerry West is doing well after a brief hospital visit following a fall.

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder was in touch with West’s wife and provided the update Wednesday morning, a day after West was taken to a Southern California hospital for observation and tests.

The 78-year-old West, in attendance during the Warriors’ recent long homestand this month, fell on Tuesday.

West spent 40 years with the Lakers, first as a guard from 1960-1974, and then as a coach and general manager. West retired from the Lakers front office in 2002.

West won one NBA Championship as a Lakers player and six more as a Lakers executive. He was also part of the Warriors’ 2015 NBA Championship.

TMZ.com first reported West’s hospitalization.

